Dayton and Waitsburg are among school districts with facilities that have moved to online learning this week as staffing shortages and rising COVID-19 cases continue to plague area schools.
With case rates still surging at around 36% as of Monday, Jan. 24, districts are being faced with increasing staff and student absences. Smaller schools with fewer resources, such as those in Dayton and Waitsburg, are being hit harder.
Area health officials and educators say they are committed to helping keep schools open, citing the importance of in-person learning.
“You hear stories about the detrimental effects of kids not being in school, in terms of not only academic learning but social learning, as well as the impact on mental health,” said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, the county’s public health director.
“I think there is a very strong undercurrent for keeping the schools open,” he said.
Kaminsky added he’s hopeful transmission will drop off in the coming weeks.
Larger school districts, such as Walla Walla Public Schools, are treading above water, but they are hard at work keeping up with the constant uncertainly.
“It’s a situation we continue to monitor daily. We are seeing anywhere from 25-40 subs per day. We’ve needed a total team effort to get those positions filled,” said Chris Gardea, assistant superintendent at the Walla Walla School District.
James Fry, superintendent at College Place Public Schools, echoed this sentiment.
“This is a situation where our size helps us. But we are still absolutely being hit, and it’s at its peak right now,” said Fry.
“We are seeing high student and staff absenteeism, but we are finding creative solutions.”
Waitsburg School District announced on Wednesday, Jan. 26, that all classes would move online until at least Feb. 1.
The decision came just hours after Dayton School District announced students in grades 6-12 would be transitioning to online learning, effective through Jan. 31, at a minimum.
Here’s what Union-Bulletin reporters were able to find out about remote learning in the Valley as of Wednesday evening, Jan. 26.
Walla Walla County
- Walla Walla: The district remains open and is continuing to monitor the situation.
- College Place: The district remains open for in-person learning.
- Waitsburg: The district has announced a return to distance learning for all students at least through Feb. 1.
- Dixie: Officials at the elementary school said that after about 10 days of remote learning earlier in January, students and staff have returned to in-person school.
- Touchet: While staff and student absences have risen as high as 40%, those numbers are dropping, and the district’s 198 students have been able to attend in person the entire school year, officials there said.
- Prescott: Classes are in-person in Prescott, and while some students have been absent, all teachers are currently working in person.
Columbia County
- Dayton: With about a third of the district’s grades 6-12 students and five teachers out for reasons related to COVID-19, the district moved to online learning for its middle and high school students on Jan. 26. In-person learning remains in place for elementary students.
Umatilla County
- Athena-Weston: Students are attending in person, and the district has seen about a 12% absence rate related to COVID-19 over the last two weeks, Superintendent Ann Vescio said, calling the situation “manageable” at this time.
- Milton-Freewater: Superintendent Aaron Duff said he does not anticipate closing schools, thanks to the efforts of his staff, students and district families in quarantining as needed. Administrators and teachers have worked to cover all gaps in the schools and driving buses, he said. Some programs had to be temporarily closed, but classes and busing have stayed on schedule. Duff said many student absences are for other illnesses, not COVID-19.
