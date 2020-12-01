Dayton School District Superintendent Guy Strot maintains hopes students will return to classroom learning soon.
The two-building district is in it’s first full-week of distance learning, after spending a single day in the system during the previous week before shutting down for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Now, Strot is hoping students can return to in-person instruction on Monday. A decision will come at a special meeting of the school board on Saturday.
The school board voted to stay with distance learning for this week after Columbia County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases between Nov. 25 and an emergency meeting the following Saturday.
The schools, at that point, were without four staff members who had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were under quarantine for being in contact with someone who did.
At the Saturday meeting, Strot noted the county had four new cases that day.
He said he spoke with Columbia County Public Health Administrator Martha Lanman and she told him that since the meeting, the county had four more cases Sunday, two on Monday and a single case Tuesday as of their afternoon conversation.
Despite the additional cases, Strot said he’s still optimistic because of the dip in cases Monday and Tuesday.
“At this point, I’d say our cases are lowering,” Strot said.
Plus, he said, the staff members under quarantine will be finished with that process soon.
“All of our staff can come back on Monday,” Strot said, adding that most of the students who are still under quarantine can also come back that day.
So, what needs to happen for the schools to open Monday?
Strot said it's up to the school board, but if there are few or no new cases between now and Saturday, and he has his whole staff back as expected, he would be comfortable recommending that schools reopen.
“We had a peak over the weekend and it’s settled back down,” Strot said. “If we are over the Thanksgiving hump … and we have no new cases by Saturday, I think it would be reasonable to open up on Monday.”
The school board has a scheduled work session set for Wednesday. Strot said that while the situation will be discussed and new stats will be shared, no decision will be made at this meeting.
“The board wants — and I agree — to wait until as close to Monday as possible to decided,” Strot said.