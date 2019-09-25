MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Unified School District, like every district in the state of Oregon, is about to come into a Legislative-approved windfall, of sorts.
The Student Success Act was signed into law in August by Gov. Kate Brown, authorizing an extra $1 billion per year for education across the state.
Education officials here are asking for the community’s help in spending the approximately $1 million that will be coming yearly for Milton-Freewater’s students.
The funding comes via a corporate tax assessed to Oregon businesses grossing more than $1 million per year in sales.
According to the Oregon School Board Association, the money is targeted for early learning and K-12 education.
The Student Success Act is set up so all collected money goes into an account outside the general fund and has to be dedicated to education programs. It cannot be used to fund pensions, but can be used to backfill programs cut because of losses of State School Fund money, OSBA said.
There’s not much leeway this inaugural year to decide how to use the new money, said Milton-Freewater Superintendent Aaron Duff.
“Every district in the state has to propose a plan by December 6, coming up with three to five areas we want to focus on in the school district,” he said.
For those answers, Duff is seeking as much community engagement as he can muster in the next few weeks. The district has activated an online survey, both in Spanish and English, on its website (miltfree.k12.or.us) and its Facebook page asking participants to determine where they think Student Success Act dollars will be most useful.
Using survey results, a focus group will further drill down into the best use of the tax money for the school district. The chance to give such feedback is important to everybody, whether they have a child in school or not, Duff said.
“I look at it a couple of different ways,” he said. “First, I’m a taxpayer and I want the money to be spent wisely. I’m also a parent, so I want my kids to get a positive benefit for the money. And I’m an educator, so I have seen what added programs can do for a community.”
Duff pointed to the summer lunch program and an extra high school teacher hired — both additions came about from grant dollars — as ways state money has benefited Milton-Freewater in recent years.
Oregon’s new tax money is not intended to increase salaries at schools but to provide new opportunities for students, he said.
One example that will be presented for community input is a look at broadening the district’s preschool reach.
Milton-Freewater teachers have seen an “enormous” influence from the district’s preschool classes that began last year. The program filled a gap between kids who could attend Head Start due to low family income and children who were sent to private preschools because their families could afford to do so, Duff said.
“What we’ve seen is a big impact on kids entering kindergarten, from any preschool, and that has a positive impact for the next 13 years. When every student knows their colors and letters, every student in class can move forward.”
Increased spending in mental health and student safety is another possibility he’d like input on, Duff said, noting a number of school districts are considering how to address those issues.
Whatever the extra money is spent on will need to be sustainable, Duff said, but there will be leeway each year to redefine how the Student Success Act funding gets used here.
Duff said he appreciates that Oregon’s legislators crafted the bill so it gives every school district a great deal of control to spend the money in a way that suits the needs of their own district, but also demands accountability. Both components help avoid government waste, he said.
The new money is slated to start coming in next July.
Because the decision time line is tight, the online survey will only be open for about two weeks, but Duff said he welcomes all efforts to add to the discussion.
“We’re trying to make decisions in a way that everyone in the community gets a say at the table.”