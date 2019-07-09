McLoughlin High School Vice Principal Jay Rodighiero was unanimously voted in as the new principal of Freewater School at Monday’s
Milton-Freewater Unified School District board meeting.
The former elementary school housed grades four and five in the 2018-2019 school year as repairs and renovations were made to Ferndale Elementary School. Those grades will now permanently operate at Ferndale, leaving Freewater open for other
uses, district officials have said.
Rodighiero, who has worked for the district since 2000, now also holds the title of director of special programs.
He will oversee the preschool and alternative education programs and one elementary behavioral classroom at Freewater.
Superintendent Aaron Duff said consolidating the programs in one place allows the alternative classes to be in a space better suited for students and out of the portable building
that was used in recent years.
Having Rodighiero’s experience will help these programs succeed and grow in the future, officials said.
The new position starts in August. The district will start accepting applications for the high school vice principal job later this week. For more information go to miltfree.k12.or.us.