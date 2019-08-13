The Milton-Freewater School Board is looking for a replacement for member Michael Lesko, who resigned this month.
Lesko has been volunteer coaching at McLoughlin High School for the past few years; Oregon law forbids school board members from receiving pay as a school district employee, said Superintendent Aaron Duff.
“Mike has decided, reasonably, he’d like to get paid for his time,” Duff said at Monday’s board meeting.
Plans call for the district to widely advertise the vacancy, with applications due by Aug. 26. At that time, a committee will winnow the list to three candidates who will appear before board members on Sept. 9.
The board will vote that night on a replacement member, who must run for election in June, 2021, to retain the seat. For more information go to www.miltfree.k12.or.us or call 541-938-3551.