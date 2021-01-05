The Milton-Freewater and Athena-Weston school superintendents each sent letters to their students’ families this Monday in anticipation of an upcoming return to the classroom for students.
Under Gov. Kate Brown’s new policy, which she announced on Dec. 23, metrics saying when districts may reopen are now guidelines instead of mandates. That means the final decision is now made by the local school district in conjunction with its local health department.
Brown also stated she hopes students, especially elementary students, can begin returning to the classroom by Feb. 15.
In Milton-Freewater, some changes could occur as soon as Jan. 11.
Superintendent Aaron Duff said in his letter that the district hopes to return to limited in-person instruction on that date.
Limited in-person instruction allows small groups of students to attend classes for no more than two hours a day. It is meant for students who have special needs or who cannot access their online education.
The Milton-Freewater district used limited in-person instruction this fall until an increased rate of COVID-19 cases in the county required the district to revert to distance learning.
Duff also said in his letter that — pending a school board meeting on Jan. 11 — all K-12 students could transition to a hybrid schedule by Feb. 16.
“The District will do its best to communicate with staff and families in a timely manner,” Duff wrote, “but please keep in mind that we are making decisions with the most current information we have, which can and has changed on a dime.”
Athena-Weston Superintendent Laure Quaresma said in her letter that her district will continue offering a distance-learning option for families who wish it. She said the district is currently figuring out how many families want their students to return to the classroom so a plan can be made.
Quaresma told the Union-Bulletin Tuesday that a target date has yet been set for in-person instruction to resume, but that more will be known after Thursday’s school board meeting.