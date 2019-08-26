Walla Walla Public Schools is sponsoring daylong welcoming events for new sixth-graders.
Today, incoming students of Pioneer and Garrison middle schools have an opportunity to participate in activities, tour the school and learn about the middle school experience, said WWPS spokesman, Mark Higgins.
New middle-schoolers will follow their future class schedules, meet homeroom teachers and get acquainted with eight-grade mentors.
A free barbecue lunch is planned for participants. School bus transportation will be offered for all students in need of a ride from their former elementary schools per the following schedule:
Garrison — 8:50 a.m. to 3 p.m.; doors open at 8:30 a.m. Buses will pick up at Blue Ridge, Prospect Point and Sharpstein elementary schools at 8:20 a.m. and return at 3:15 p.m. An open house and information fair will be 3:30 to 6 p.m. Dessert will be served.
Pioneer — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; doors open at 7:45 a.m. Buses pick up at Edison, Berney and Green Park elementary schools at 7:30 a.m. and return at 3:15 p.m. An open house and information fair will be 5-7 p.m.
For more information, call the district office at 527-3000.