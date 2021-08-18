Public comment took center stage at the Walla Walla School Board’s Aug. 17 meeting as about 65 members of the public showed up and 20 people spoke.
The mask mandate for public schools was the hot topic at the meeting, while critical race theory and sexual education also were touched upon. After public comment, attendance dropped to about 35 people.
So many people registered for the meeting that the district had to move it from the district office to Edison Elementary School to have enough room to fit everyone.
Members of the public started commenting on masks before public comment period began. When board President Derek Sarley first began talking, some crowd members called out that they couldn’t hear him.
When he solved the problem by moving closer to his microphone, several called out for him to, “Take off your mask!”
“I can’t,” Sarley replied.
The calls from the crowd for speakers to remove their mask repeated when the first public commenter addressed the board.
A young student from an undisclosed school added his voice as well.
“Masks are child abuse and it is wrong,” the student said. “I am not afraid of COVID-19. None of my friends have COVID.”
Many took issue with the fact that masks are being mandated by the state, not the district. Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has said that districts that don’t enforce masks will face defunding by the state.
Others against masks argued that they cause headaches and that they may not be safe for children to wear.
“Last time I was here I asked, as a parent of Walla Walla students, for a study saying masking children is safe and effective,” Sarah Herrera said. “I would think that you as the leaders who are in charge of making decisions for the youth of Walla Walla would also want this information.”
However, not everyone agreed with the anti-mask sentiment.
Jeff Strickler, after making his main point that distance learning worked well for his family, added that most data indicates that masks have been effective against the spread of COVID-19.
“Look, it doesn’t matter if you think these masks work or not,” he said, turning to the crowd. “We can tell by the data that those states that are taking this virus seriously are weathering significantly better than the states that are not.”
Another commenter said the Delta variant makes masks needed again.
“We don’t know as much as we’d like to about the Delta variant, but all legitimate health organizations and health officials agree that wearing masks slows the spread of the virus,” Patrice Townsend said. “Unless we consider Facebook a health organization, this is not debatable.”
Others in support of masks brought up districts in other states — such as Georgia and Texas, neither of which have mask mandates — that have had to close shortly after beginning the new school year.
Sarley echoed this when he spoke after public comment.
“We don’t want to be those schools in Texas and Georgia, or all of the other places that started school … and had to go back to distance learning,” Sarley said. “So sure, we can blame the governor, we can blame Superintendent Reykdal for threatening us with the loss of state funding … But this is the right thing to do, no matter what. If he wasn’t forcing us to do it, I’d still be voting to do it.”
Sarley stressed that he was speaking for himself, not the whole board.
Several parents also objected to Critical Race Theory and comprehensive sex education.
Commenter Keith Swanson, who is also the president of the teachers union representing Walla Walla teachers, pushed back against criticism of both subjects.
“There are wild and inaccurate rumors about what we teach in our health classes,” Swanson said.
He also said there are lots of misconceptions about Critical Race Theory.
“Critical Race Theory was virtually unheard of until it was redefined last year to essentially anything that involves equity and cultural competency,” Swanson said. “And now, apparently, we are training our students to become Marxists who hate white people. Why would any of us do that? We wouldn’t.”
The next regular school board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21.