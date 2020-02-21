You are the owner of this article.
M-F schools, YMCA to offer afterschool program

MILTON-FREEWATER — A collaboration between the Milton-Freewater Unified School District and the Walla Walla YMCA — sewn together with a grant from Blue Mountain Community Foundation — means families here will soon have a new opportunity for after-school care.

District officials announced Thursday that the Milton-Freewater YMCA Afterschool Program will be based at Freewater School and serve youths from kindergarten through fifth grade.

The YMCA has been facilitating summer camp in Milton-Freewater for the past several years.

The goal is to open the after-school program in early April. Plans call for operating hours to be 3-6 p.m., Mon.-Thurs., and on Fridays, 1-6 p.m.

The school district will provide bus transportation.

The YMCA’s early childhood education team will run the program, said Superintendent Aaron Duff.

“We have long held the vision of offering a school district-coordinated, quality-based after-school program,” Duff said in a release.

Activities offered will promote science, technology, engineering, math and arts in a structured — but fun — environment, officials said.

YMCA Executive Director Karen Hedine said families will pay a “modest fee” to enroll their children, noting some scholarships will be available.

The YMCA is recruiting for a director and staff for the Milton-Freewater program.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers education in the Walla Walla Valley. She also writes a column, Home Place, usually highlighting family life and slices of local life.