M-F school districts fills two jobs in-house

MILTON-FREEWATER — Superintendent Aaron Duff announced he intends to fill two positions in-house, pending approval of the Milton-Freewater Unified School Board at its meeting today.
Maia Fastabend will be the new principal at Gib Olinger Elementary School, where she has been vice principal for two years.
She will move up when current principal Ami Muilenburg becomes the district’s director of student services July 1.
Duff said Fastabend’s extensive curriculum background and experience from other districts has already benefited students at Gib Olinger, and she has become an important part of the administrative team in Milton-Freewater.
Amanda Noirot has been hired as the new director of student academic support programs, English language learners, migrant and dual-language programs, also starting July 1.
The position is new, funded by a state grant and created in response to the needs of under-served students in the district.
Noirot will oversee several state and federal programs to ensure student success and manage the district’s current dual-language program.
She has been the English language development teacher at Gib Olinger for two years and employed by the district for 11 years, Duff said.
Noirot understands that English language learner students are an important part of the school district and community — her grandparents and father were migrant farm laborers who settled in the area in the 1950s, the superintendent said.
The knowledge of Milton-Freewater students and families Noirot brings to her new job is positive, Duff said, noting the teacher also can use data to make adjustments to increase student performance.