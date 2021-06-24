Walla Walla firefighter James Stovall announced his candidacy for Position 2 on the Walla Walla School Board in this November’s election. The seat is held by Terri Trick, who is running for re-election.
Stovall works as a firefighter and paramedic for the Richland Fire Department. Before that, he worked for the Walla Walla Fire Department for 10 years. He also teaches in the EMT program at Walla Walla Community College as an adjunct professor.
His desire to run for the school board comes from his own experience in school, and how that differs with that of his son’s.
Stovall attended school in Battle Ground, Washington. He said the community involvement with the schools there greatly enriched his experience.
“I had a great school experience there,” he said. “The community was totally involved, from elementary school all the way to high school. In fact, in high school, I did the fire cadet program … It wasn’t just firefighting. There were other opportunities for students and it allowed (them) to figure out what they wanted to do.”
Stovall said he’d like to see similar opportunities for children in Walla Walla, and he wants to help make that happen.
Stovall’s son attends Green Park Elementary School. Stovall said he’s happy with a lot of opportunities his son has, but wants to make sure children with other interests are having their needs fulfilled too.
“I want to make sure all the students in the community are afforded the same resources that he has,” Stovall said. “There are things we’re doing great. We have free sports, for instance, in our schools. But I would like to see us do some more expanded programs, maybe in dance, or science, or some technical programs like I got to experience.”
He said he’d like more career preparation in schools.
“Because not everybody has the ability to go to college and to afford college,” he said. “How can we, in high school, prepare students for the real world? Maybe having the community come in and offer some technical training.”
Stovall earned his associates degree in fire science from Walla Walla Community college and a bachelors degree in emergency services administration from Utah Valley University.
Stovall also said he’d be valuable to the board when budget time comes around.
“I’ve been a union officer for the firefighters union for about 15 years, most recently in the treasurer’s position,” Stovall said. “I feel like I’d be an asset to the school board in the next fiscal cycle, when it comes to bonds and levies and actually balancing a budget. I have great experience in that and would be able to bring that to the board.”