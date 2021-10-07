What specific school related issue is most important to you and why?
Access for students and families to be more connected with their school experience is the most important issue to me. By expanding access to areas that meet the needs of all students' abilities and respect students' diversity, we can truly have a community of belonging. Making sure each student has access to the education that is meaningful for their own future success will strengthen our collective community. Whether their goals are graduating directly into the workforce or heading to college, university or vocational school, our students need access to supportive education from preschool through to their senior year of high school.
What are some of the challenges currently facing the school that you feel you could help the board address?
I bring my experience as a former student, teacher and now a parent of a WWPS student to listen and support our district families through an equitable lens. My diverse background and lived experience as a woman of color will ensure needed representation and diversity of views and perspectives on the WWPS Board.
Where do you stand on pandemic related issues such as wearing masks at school?
The COVID-19 virus has changed rapidly over the past 19 months and the techniques to manage it have also changed. As a board member, I would work with my colleagues to stay up to date on legal requirements and base my decisions on the most reliable, scientific information and recommendations from the medical community. We need to mitigate the concerns of families and staff and demonstrate personal leadership and integrity in keeping each other safe. I appreciate how hard our teachers and families have worked and how much they and our medical community have sacrificed to support all our kids and our community.
If elected, how would you represent parents and families who may not see eye to eye with you on some issues?
As a school board director it is important that we represent all students and their families. I am open to having conversations and encourage respectful dialogue. I want people to know that I am here to listen and will bring ideas and concerns to board discussions.
Throughout my campaign I have had important and thoughtful conversations with community members about our schools. What I hear most is that we bring our own lived experience with and around education from various perspectives. I value what I have learned from these conversations and others have expressed learning from what I share about my lived experiences. This is an important quality of being a good leader: listening, sharing, and learning from others’ lived experiences.
What are some things you most want voters to know about you?
I am proud to be running for Walla Walla Public School Board Director, unaffiliated with a political party. In Washington State, School Board positions are nonpartisan.
Remaining nonpartisan ensures that School Board Directors remain focused on their primary responsibility, to serve each and every student. My purpose in running for school board remains the same — promoting education for All children to ensure our community and country are more positive, equitable and sustainable societies.
