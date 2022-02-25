John Schumacher has been selected as Walla Walla High School’s new principal, the school district announced Friday, Feb. 25.
Schumacher — the current assistant principal at Glacier Middle School in the White River School District of Pierce County — beat out Pioneer Middle School Assistant Principal Robert Ahrens for the job.
For Schumacher, accepting the post means moving his family to Walla Walla from Western Washington, but he had been looking forward to that.
“Both (our) families are here on the east side,” Schumacher said at a Q&A session with the public on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
“My wife’s family is up in the Spokane area, and my parents are in Idaho … We are looking forward to moving closer to family.”
Schumacher’s wife, Christine Schumacher, is a career and technical education teacher.
John Schumacher said Wa-Hi is an ideal place for him.
“Walla Walla High School is located in a small town that values its schools and utilizes the professional learning community process to ensure high levels of learning for each student,” he said via a Walla Walla Public Schools news release.
“I plan to build relationships through building a family-like culture at Wa-Hi. We are going to value, honor and celebrate one another.”
After earning a mathematics degree from Eastern Oregon University, John Schumacher went directly to graduate school at Oregon State University to earn a master’s degree in science and math education.
Later, he earned an administrative certificate from Concordia University.
He has been an assistant principal for six years. Before that, he taught math for 10 years at a number of schools across the Pacific Northwest.
John Schumacher started his teaching career at South Medford High School in Medford, Oregon. He then taught at Sherwood High School, also in Oregon.
Later he moved to Washington and taught at Washington High School in the Franklin Pierce School District. He then moved to the White River School District.
John Schumacher will take over as principal at Wa-Hi on July 1, after the retirement of current Principal Ron Higgins.
