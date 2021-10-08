What specific school related issue is most important to you and why?
The specific Walla Walla Public School related issue most important to me is school district transparency in relationship to curriculum and feedback on the state of our school system. I have talked to a lot of parents during this election who feel like their voice is not being heard. Parents are also concerned about lack of rigor and the strive for excellence in academics. I will be transparent, listen to concerns, and work with the board and district for solutions.
What are some of the challenges currently facing the school district that you feel you could help the board address?
There are three challenges that come to mind that I could help the board address. First, we need to figure out a way to get more involvement from our under-served community in education. Second, we need to build upon and grow additional partnerships WWPS has with community leaders and businesses to expand the skills center (SEATech) program and prepare students for career placement after high school. Lastly, the biggest challenge today is to “catch students up” in core learning due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where do you stand on pandemic related issues such as wearing masks at school?
The priority is to keep in person learning for students. We need to follow the guidance that has been established by the State of Washington to keep students in school.
If elected, how would you represent parents and families who may not see eye to eye with you on some issues?
I am a Servant Leader who will focus on the growth and well being of students, district staff and the community of Walla Walla. I will listen to everyone’s concerns, kudos, and solutions to problems. I welcome people who have differences of opinion, that’s what makes the world go round. I can foster the relationships, build bridges, and close the gaps on issues to find palatable solutions. I believe in listening, learning, analyzing, and taking in all the facts to make an informed decision. That is what an elected official does. Leadership fails when it fails to listen and communicate effectively.
What are some things you most want voters to know about you?
I have a diverse background that benefits the community. I was born in Calcutta, India, and raised in a large diverse family. I began my fire service career from a high school skills center (SEATech) type program. I was also the first one in my family to earn my four-year degree. I have a child who is in the beginning phases of the public school system. I am running for office because I care about the future of all the students and providing them the resources to be rounded citizens for the Walla Walla region. I will ensure taxpayers of Walla Walla contribute to the methods, curriculum, decisions, and the pathway WWPS educates children. Students ultimately need to be prepared for a competitive workforce.
