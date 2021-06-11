Students and staff of Innovation Charter School have been painting a mural on a city-owned wall on Rose Street near the Second Avenue intersection.
Some at the school see it as one last chance to leave their mark on Walla Walla before the school shuts down entirely at end of the school year later this month.
“It shows that we were here,” eighth grader Ashley Walker said. “It shows that Innovation existed, even though it won’t exist anymore.”
The project began before it was known the public charter school was going to close due to low enrollment. Dean of Curriculum and Instruction Anne Vallerga said the school was looking for a spring art project that could bring its students together.
The first plan for the project was a bit smaller.
“We were hoping to paint utility boxes,” Vallerga said.
While Vallerga said the city was open to the idea, the boxes have anti-graffiti coating on them making them hard to paint.
So, the school and city looked for other ideas. Vallerga said that Walla Walla Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain suggested the wall.
Students and staff painted a background on the wall in panels of the school’s colors.
This, Vallerga said, allowed every student to take part, regardless of skill level.
Then silhouettes of different objects that students feel represent Walla Walla were painted on the wall using stencils the students designed and cut out.
“The whole school brainstormed and asked, ‘What does Walla Walla mean to us?’” Vallerga said. “And the students came up with this list of images they felt captured this community.”
On Thursday, June 10, Walker, 14, was working on a silhouette of an object of great importance to the area.
“I’m working on grape vines, representing wine grapes,” said Walker, who will be attending Pioneer High School next year.
Vallerga said the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation paid for most of the supplies to make the project possible.