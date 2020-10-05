The new school year is well underway at Walla Walla’s only public charter school, and new Principal Paige Albrecht is ready for the school to move beyond the challenges of its past.
“It’s a new year,” Albrecht said. “We have a lot of changes that we can’t wait for people to see.”
To punctuate those changes, the school is now operating under a new name: Innovation Charter School.
The middle school formerly operating at Willow Public School has had some troubles in its first two years of operation. Walla Walla's only charter school, entering its third year in existence, has had almost a complete turnover in leadership from when it first opened.
The school has also had some compliance issues with the Washington State Charter School Commission.
One issue that has plagued the school since its beginning is enrollment. The commission expects each school it oversees to present plans that show it is financially stable. This includes having an enrollment large enough to support the school.
The school — which has room for 120 students — opened in 2018 with 116 students, meeting the commission’s goal of 110. However, as problems mounted, enrollment dropped.
In it’s second year, the commission allowed enrollment to drop to 80, however the school never reached that target and instead opened in 2019 with 52 students. All but one of these students lasted the year, however.
This year, Charter School Commission Executive Director Joshua Halsey said the school was approved to open with 49 students. It currently has 56 students enrolled.
Halsey said Innovation has shown that it can be financially stable with around 50 students. He said the school saw a lot of improvement in its second year.
New leadership, led by new Superintendent Brenda McDonald, brought improvement through a change in focus and a more rigorous curriculum, Albrecht said. Halsey agreed.
“It’s a night and day difference,” he said.
Halsey said Innovation is under a stipulation agreement because it failed to serve students in its first year to the standards of the commission. He said while the commission is still watching the school closely, results were much better in its second year.
“We watched them like a hawk,” Halsey said. “We made sure they did what they said they were going to, and they’ve done that very well … They do have another year of probationary status.”
Students were not meeting standards in areas such as literacy and math. Halsey said big gains have been seen in both these subjects.
Albrecht is in her second year with the school. She spent last year as the dean of students.
Like many other schools in the Valley, Innovation began the year using distance learning. Albrecht said students are interacting with teachers daily on the internet.
“All of our classes are live Zoom sessions,” Albrecht said. “Everything is hosted on Google Classroom. Our kids are very receptive to Google Classroom; it’s what they used in the past.”
Albrecht said that while she’s disappointed the renovated school had to begin the year online, she’s pleased with how things are going.
“We wanted to open with students in the building. That being said, it’s gone so well,” Albrecht said. “Much better than what we were expecting.”
Albrecht said student engagement — tracked by who is logging into Zoom meetings and attempting assignments — has gone between 96 and 98%.
“It dropped a little when we had the fire and smoke,” Albrecht said, noting it has since improved again.
Teachers are able to bring students in for face-to-face work as needed in groups no larger than five.
Albrecht said the plan is to move slowly into a hybrid schedule starting mid-October.
“We plan to bring each student on to campus once a week for two weeks,” Albrecht said.
After that, students would move into a fully hybrid schedule.
Albrecht said this first year as Innovation Charter school, the focus is getting back to what the goals of the school was when it opened. This includes a focus on being a project-based school.
While Albrecht was not with the school in its first year, she says she knew she was coming into a school that was struggling.
“I was really hired to come down here and help,” Albrecht said.
She has seen the data and knows of the struggles. But with a new leadership team in place, she said it’s time to fully leave that past in the past.
“Word of mouth travels super fast through this town,” Albrecht said.
“Once you have negative word of mouth, it can be very hard to break that. But the parents who have come in a little wary because they have heard those negative things from the past leave ecstatic when they come visit.”
Albrecht encourages any concerned community member to visit the school and see what’s happening there.