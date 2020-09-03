Dayton students are back for the first full-week of in-person instruction, and Superintendent Guy Strot told the district’s board of directors Wednesday about what’s been learned so far.
Strot touched on several topics during his presentation on the reopening of schools.
Masks
Strot said he is pleasantly surprised at how well students are adjusting to wearing masks.
“The masks really are a nonissue,” Strot said. “I have not gotten a single phone call from a parent saying their son or daughter didn’t like the mask or anything like that … The only ones who seem to be uncomfortable in the masks are adults. The kids run around at recess and they shoot baskets. It simply does not bother the lion’s share of them.”
Strot said the district spent enough money to offer several mask options to students and staff, including a variety of disposable masks, two different types of cloth masks and face shields in both youth and adult sizes.
Temperature checks
Strot said some adjustments were needed in how temperature checks are being taken when students arrive. The school district bought thermal scanners that automatically check temperatures as each student stands in front of it. The scanners were set up to take temperatures in the elementary, middle and high schools.
Strot said the machines are working great for middle and high schoolers. However, they slowed things down for elementary students because the youngest children had to stand on a stool to be tall enough for the machines to get a reading.
“So, we put the thermal scanner for the elementary inside the elementary office for visitors,” he said.
Handheld devices are being used to check elementary students instead.
Lunch
An adjustment was also made to how the district serves lunch to students. The plan was to serve lunch in the classrooms. Strot said, however, with concerns about ants staff rearranged tables in the cafeteria to allow students to eat there while still keeping them 6 feet apart from each other.
Only elementary students are eating lunch at school. Middle and high school students are released right before lunch and take sack lunches home.
Distance Learning
Strot said more families opted for distance learning than he expected. In the three schools combined, 53 students are enrolled in distance learning.
“That’s a higher number than I thought we were going to have,”Strot said. “Now, that’s neither good or bad. It’s just the reality.”
Strot has pulled specialists off other duties to deploy them as distance learning coordinators. For example, computer teacher Hannelee Farrell has been reassigned as the elementary distance learning coordinator. She checks in with each student to provide support.
Overall, Strot said he thinks the district is fortunate to be able to reopen. He said Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal told him the district is just one of seven out of the state’s 294 districts to reopen for in-person instruction.
“When you walk about, it almost seems normal at this point. It’s just the sixth day of school,” Strot said. “Teachers are up there teaching, and students are up there learning.”