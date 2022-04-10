Self-empowered learning is a driving passion for Julie Perron, who will address the 2022 American Association of University Women Great Explorations in Education for local seventh- and eighth-grade girls.
The free STEM-focused event on Saturday, May 14, will be at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.
Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Online registration at gewallawalla.com is preferred, but mailed registration forms will also be accepted until workshops are full. The free event also includes lunch and beverages, but those with special dietary needs are encouraged to pack their own lunch.
For more information on “You Belong Here,” contact Carol Morgan at 520-9977, or email questions to gewallawalla@gmail.com.
“You Belong Here” is a hands-on science, technology, engineering and math adventure. Perron will focus on dreaming big, being brave and embracing one’s journey.
Perron shares the AAUW enthusiasm for student advancement in STEM Education. She is director of Equity and Dual Programs with Walla Walla School District. She holds a doctorate in leadership studies and is bilingual in Spanish and English. She also is an adjunct professor for City and National universities, working with graduate schools of education and organizational leadership/business management.
Attendees will have the opportunity to attend two of 15 workshops offering informal, hands-on experience and to meet and form personal contacts with women in exciting STEM careers, said Kay Schiller with AAUW.
Topics include rocket science, 3D printing, coding, dentistry as art, the May 15 lunar eclipse and veterinary medicine.
Brochures with registration forms will be mailed to students and available at Walla Walla and College Place School District middle schools and the YWCA and YMCA the week of April 11. Classroom presentations are also scheduled around that time frame.
In addition to AAUW, sponsors include Walla Walla and College Place Public Schools, and the YWCA. Financial support is received from J.L Stubblefield Trust, Yancey P. Winans Testamentary Trust, Mary Garner Esary Trust, George T. Welch Testamentary Trust, and Clara and Art Bald Trust. Recognition also goes to 21st Century Programs in the Walla Walla and College Place school districts and Wa-Hi Principal Ron Higgins.

