Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Athena-Weston School District saw its graduation rate improve in 2020.
The district graduated 100% of the 38 seniors who spent their entire K-12 career in the 600-student district. “We call them our little cohort,” Superintendent Laure Quaresma said. “That’s something to be really proud of. We like to keep track of our kids who have been with us all along.”
The overall graduation rate was 91%. This is up from the 88% rate in 2019 and well above Oregon’s 82.6% state average.
Quaresma is proud of the entire graduating class.
“They all worked hard. Our rate is higher than the state average,” Quaresma said. “We think that’s something to celebrate.”
The 91% graduation rate marks the highest rate the district has seen since the 2014-15 school year when 93% of seniors graduated.
Three years later after that high mark, however, the rate dropped to 84%, the lowest it had been in at least five years.
This year is the second straight year that the number is trending up.
The class of 2020 ended their senior year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kate Brown closed all Oregon schools to in-person learning in March 2020.
Like Washington, Oregon took steps to not punish students for lost progress last spring. Students on track to graduate before virus-related closures were allowed to do so. However, this guideline did not help students who were not on track to graduate.
No such safety net is in place this year. Students are expected to keep their grades up despite challenges caused by the pandemic.