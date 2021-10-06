Three Walla Walla Community College programs took the spotlight Wednesday, Oct. 6, as Gov. Jay Inslee was on campus to meet students and faculty in recognition of the colleges efforts to provide career preparation programs.
Inslee began his day-long visit to Walla Walla talking with students in the community college’s Energy Systems Technology, Agriculture and Enology/Viticulture programs.
Inslee said hearing from students in those programs an “inspirational” experience.
“All the dreams I’ve had as governor are being fulfilled right here,” Inslee said after the conversation and a short tour of some of the programs. “Seeing these new industries, again being led by brilliant people, bringing in talent from everywhere. And when I talk to students, I listen to them and imagine what they are going to be doing 30 years from now. It’s really exciting to me.”
He praised WWCC for the programs it offers in different industries.
“I love all of our colleges, but I have to say this one is particularly adept at looking at the industries and giving people a vision statement,” Inslee said.
Four students attended the meeting. Catalina Garza represented the Agriculture Program, Dorian Williams represented the Enology/Viticulture program and Adam Martin represented the Energy Systems Technology Program. Student Government Association President Rebecca Tibbetts also attended representing the student government.
Garza told the governor she grew up on a small farm. She said her interest in the Agriculture Program stemmed from a concern about climate change. When discussing the industry, Inslee asked her what she thought was most important. Her response concerned climate change.
“I feel that the most important thing we should be thinking about is getting emissions reduced and under control,” she said. “And also, finding ways to be more resilient and adapt to coming changes.”
“Both are important,” Inslee responded. “I appreciate you starting with the emissions. It’s tempting to say all we’re going to do is adapt, but some things you can’t adapt to.”
Martin talked about his experiences in Energy Systems Technology Program and how important it will be for that industry to be adaptive moving forward. He talked about the various opportunities and options for the degrees he’s earning at the college will offer him.
Williams told about how he moved to the Walla Walla area and got a job at a winery and then fell in love with the industry.
He said he is in the middle of his ninth harvest season in the wine industry and his first year in the program at WWCC.
“There’s a difference in being good at something and being great,” he said. “I feel like this (program) will be the difference maker for me.”
Inslee asked students and WWCC President Chad Hickox what students and the college need to continue to be successful. Hickox replied that two major needs he has seen in students are childcare and housing.
Inslee said he’s planning on asking state law makers to expand its housing program during the next legislative session.
“It won’t be necessarily directed just at college students,” Inslee told Hickox. “But we have to build more housing stock, bottom line. So I am going to be making some proposals with some big dollars attached.”
Martin added that some programs need more interested students. He said some classes he enrolled in had to be cancelled because there were not enough enrolled students. Inslee said he hopes changes at the high school level will address that.
“The goal is for every student in high school to have some vocational experience to encourage them in these directions,” Inslee said. “So, we’re working on this, but it’s not universal yet.”
