There is not expected to be any interruptions to service at the Washington State Penitentiary due to an upcoming vaccination requirement, Governor Jay Inslee said at a Wednesday, Oct. 6 press conference in Walla Walla.

The comments were made during a rare visit by the state governor to the Walla Walla valley Wednesday, Oct. 5, when Inslee toured the area to talk to local students and businesses about the impacts of climate change on various industries, as well as to learn more about local programs for the homeless.