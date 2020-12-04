Looking for a new way to show Walla Walla Blue Devil pride while shopping? GESA Credit Union and the Walla Walla School district have you covered.
The credit union has announced a new Walla Walla High School branded debit card this week.
In addition to featuring the Blue Devils logo, the card will help raise funds for the district’s Adopt a Blue Devil program. The assist K-12 students of low-income families to participate in school events and activities such as athletics and music.
“We continue to seek ways to remove barriers for students to participate and engage in all of our school programs and activities,” WWPS Superintendent Wade Smith said in a press release.
Adopt a Blue Devil program pays for such things as AP test fees, instrument rentals, fees associated with joining a co-curricular activity or club and costs associated with participating in a school-sponsored athletic program.