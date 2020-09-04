The USDA announced this week it will extend the free meal program that has fed kids all summer through December.
This means free breakfast and lunch will be provided to those 18 and younger without income qualifications.
In Walla Walla, the USDA free summer lunch program, which is normally run by the city of Walla Walla, was taken over by the Walla Walla School District this year. The district expanded the program and added more pickup locations.
The USDA’s extension will replace the district’s regular meal program and provide food to all youth — not just students of the district. Home-schooled youth and students of online schools can also receive meals.
While Walla Walla district students participate in distance learning, which starts Tuesday, the district will distribute meals weekdays at several school and community locations, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
School locations include Berney Elementary, Edison Elementary, Garrison Middle School, Green Park Elementary, Prospect Point Elementary and Sharpstein Elementary. The pre-packed bags will include the current day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast.
Starting the second week of school, Washington Park and Lincoln High School will be added to the site list.
The district will also distribute meals during two daily bus routes starting the second week of school. For more information on these routes, visit the district’s news release at https://ubne.ws/3555jXZ.
Pamela Milleson, the district’s director of nutrition services, said the district was handing out about 1,900 meals per day at the program’s peak this summer. Those numbers dropped to about 1,000 as the summer winded down.
She estimates about 1,500-1,800 children will take part in the program once school starts next week. She said that number could go up in the second week when the additional sites and bus routes are added.
“The purpose of the additional sites and routes is to increase family accessibility,” Milleson said. “It may also increase participation. We are excited to be able to provide free meals to all children in Walla Walla.”
The Dayton School District will also take advantage of the program, Food Services Director Jana Eaton announced today.
The district had participated in the National School Lunch Program. Eaton said she was able to get the Dayton Elementary School qualified as a Community Eligibility Provision school. According to the USDA website, “CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.”
This means students at Dayton Elementary School didn’t have to individually qualify for free meals; these meals were available to all students. However, Eaton said she was not able to get the middle or high schools classified as CEP schools. So students at those schools previously had to qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
This is where the extension of the summer meal program will have a major impact.
“This will give all of our kiddos and students who are not over 18 access to free breakfast and lunch,” Eaton said.
As with Walla Walla, the Dayton School District will offer the meals to all youth, not just to students.
Eaton said about 175 children have been taking part in the program daily.
“(The summer meal program) ensures all children in our community have access to healthy meals regardless of their enrollment status within the district,” Eaton said. “To me this is the fundamental aspect of this program: being able to offer healthy meals to all of the kids in our community which gives our distance learning students, our home school students, and students enrolled in other online education programs access to healthy, nutritious and kid friendly meals. Kids will see cheeseburgers, pizza and burritos paired with fresh fruits and vegetables on a daily basis.”
Dayton schools have reopened for in-person instruction. Students attending classes will be served their meals onsite. These students will receive hot meals. Students participating in distance learning and youth who are not students of the district can pick up grab-and-go meals at the elementary bus area, 11-11:20 a.m. on school days.