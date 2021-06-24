Walla Walla Valley families with children 18 and younger who depend on school meals during the school year will continue to be served, at least lunch, on both sides of the state line this summer.
While need for meals doesn’t stop with the school year, officials say many parents aren’t aware of summer options.
According to the Oregon Department of Education, only one out of six children nationwide who receive free or reduced price meals during the school year continue to receive meals during the summer months.
Programs in the Valley are not requiring that children be students of any school district to receive meals.
The USDA free meal program has been extended through the summer. Walla Walla Public Schools offer meals through this program.
All children can receive a meal, regardless of their enrollment status. The program started June 21.
This year, the district is offering meals at Berney, Edison, Green Park, Prospect Point and Sharpstein elementary schools, as well as Garrison Middle School, Lincoln High School and the Walla Walla Center for Children and Families.
Meals will be handed out at the above school sites from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Meals can also be picked up at the SeaTech Skills Center from 12:15-12:45 p.m.
In addition, the district is handing out meals at Pioneer Park from 11:30 to noon. and Washington Park from noon to 12:30 p.m.
In the past, the city of Walla Walla hosted the USDA Summer Meal Program to feed area children. Last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district took over the program.
After summer, the program was extended again and schools were able to use funding to continue the summer lunch program to feed students without them having to qualify for free or reduced-cost meals.
On June 28, the YMCA will be added as a pickup site from 11:30 to noon.
The program will run through August 13. No meals will be handed out on July 5.
The College Place School District is also handing out meals to all area children, students and non-students alike.
All children 18 and younger, as well as those through age 21 with disability, may get a meal.
Meals are handed out at Valle Lindo and Kiwanis Park from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
In Dayton, summer meals for all children are being offered at The Club in Dayton from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through July 30.
An employee of The Club said youth do not have to be members of the organization’s summer program to receive a meal.
In Waitsburg, meals will be available at the elementary school cafeteria Monday-Friday through August 6. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon and a bagged breakfast for the next day will be available at the same time.
On the south side of the state line, the Oregon Department of Education announced that schools and non-profit organizations across the state are participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Oregon families can look up meal locations in their area by calling 2-1-1, or texting “Food” or “Comida” to 877-877, or visiting ubne.ws/oregonsummerlunch. Meals are available to any child 18 and younger.
There are meal locations in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston.
The Milton-Freewater School District is providing meals at each school in the district, as well as several community locations. For locations and times, visit ubne.ws/oregonsummerlunch.
The Athena-Weston School District will be offering meals at Athena Elementary School and Weston City Park. For times and details, visit ubne.ws/oregonsummerlunch.