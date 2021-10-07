Walla Walla School Board candidates Zana Carver, Kathy Mulkerin, James Stovall and Terri Trick faced off Wednesday, Oct. 6, online during a virtual candidate forum hosted on Zoom by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Carver and Mulkerin are running for Position 1 — a seat currently filled by Sam Wells, who is not seeking reelection — and Stovall and Trick are running for Pos. 2, currently held by Trick.
Candidates answered questions on topics ranging from masks and vaccines to sex education and Critical Race Theory.
Stovall and Trick
In the first debate, Stovall and Trick opened by talking about their backgrounds — Trick as a retired educator and Stovall as a firefighter.
Two questions in, moderator Bertha Clayton moved to COVID-19 related mandates, asking the two their opinion on mask mandates for students, especially those too young to be vaccinated.
Neither candidate expressed opposition to mask mandates.
“That’s a very easy one for me to answer,” Trick said. “I support vaccine mandates and I support mask mandates 100%. Especially for our kids for whom there is no vaccine available yet.”
Stovall said his support comes from wanting students to remain in the classroom for in-person learning.
“What’s important to me is that kids are in school,” Stovall said. “That they are in in-person learning. Because if they are not, they are subject to other things like depression and suicide … So I really believe that kids need to be in school and we need to do everything possible to make sure that happens. If that means we have to do mask mandates, let it be.”
The two split, however, over a man who refused to wear a mask at a board meeting — which was later postponed and moved online — and claimed a medical exemption from the mandate.
“Apparently the person who did this had a medical exemption,” Stovall said. “So, if he has a medical exemption he’s welcome to attend a school board meeting and we shouldn’t have shut that down. Especially if everyone else is in masks.”
The man was offered accommodation in the form of virtual access to the meeting. He declined.
Trick stands by the way the board dealt with the situation.
“If there is a mask mandate and someone does not want to wear a mask, medical reason or no medical reason, there is an option for that person to join the meeting via Zoom,” she said. “A person with a medical condition does not have to be there in person when there is a Zoom option.”
A statement from the school district said its attorneys — as well as those of city of Walla Walla — later advised that there is no exemption to the state-mandated health and safety requirements for in-person attendees and that agencies such as school districts are required to provide “reasonable accommodation” for someone who cannot wear a mask, such as virtual access to the meeting.
On the topic of sex education, both candidates talked about the importance of understanding what is being taught in accordance with SB 5395.
“What the sex education curriculum is, is definitely age-appropriate,” Trick said. “What it is not, is teaching children inappropriate behavior in any way at any level.”
She noted that all the lessons are available for the public to examine on the district’s website.
The lessons taught at WWPS can be found at ubne.ws/WWPS5395.
Trick also emphasized that parents can opt their children out of the lessons.
Stovall pointed out that the law gives districts options on what to teach. He said it’s important that parents know what is being taught to their children.
“We’re talking age-appropriate sex ed, right?” Stovall said. “To me, that’s pretty important. I have a kid in school. First grade. So I would want to educate parents on what that curriculum looks like. What are their parameters? … In the state curriculum, we have three options that we can choose from, or we can come up with our own curriculum and submit it to the state school director to approve it.”
He also said he’d rather see an “opt in program than opt out.”
“Parents do not lose their parental rights when they send their kids to schools,” Stovall said.
On Critical Race Theory, Trick expressed confusion on why it has been such hot issue in school board races.
“It’s a very complex theory. A graduate-level theory. I don’t how it became an issue in K-12 because it shouldn’t be,” Trick said. “It’s not taught. If we want to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, let’s do that. I’m for that 100%.”
Stoval’s response was similar.
“Critical Race Theory is not in Walla Walla Public Schools,” Stovall said. “They have a diversity, equity and inclusion program and I would like to believe that Critical Race Theory tenets are not involved in those conversations. And if they are, they probably shouldn’t be.”
Carver and Mulkerin
Carver and Mulkerin were asked about many of the same topics.
Mulkerin opened with some information on her background as a former para-educator and substitute teacher in the district.
Carver talked about being a first-generation college student who went on to earn a doctorate in environmental science. She is an associate professor at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
Both candidates were asked why they think their race is getting more attention this year than a school board race would normally.
“One difference this year has to do with some of the state mandates as well as the new curriculum,” Carver said. “I think parents are more engaged, now so more than ever, because they have been home during the pandemic. They have seen the education, they have seen what their students are learning.”
Mulkerin said partisan politics are partly responsible for the race’s extra attention. She said that’s not a good thing.
“It is disappointing to see that this race has become partisan,” she said. “It’s a non-partisan race and should remain so. The Washington state has made it a non-partisan race on purpose … because the number one priority of a school board director is to serve each and every student. When the race goes partisan … that removes their ability to serve each and every student.”
While these candidates were not asked about the mask mandate as directly like Stovall and Trick, they were asked about the incident with the man who refused to wear a mask at the school board meeting.
“It was an unfortunate incident,” Mulkerin said. “I think that the board and Superintendent (Wade) Smith handled it very well.”
“I do know this man had a medical exemption,” Carver said. “And if everyone in the room were wearing a mask, I don’t understand why they couldn’t have socially distanced. I know there’s an accommodation that you can watch the meeting online, but it’s not the same as being there in person. And as James Stovall said, not everyone has the internet.”
Regarding sex education, Carver said providing the lesson plans online isn’t enough to inform parents of what their children are learning in school.
“Yes, there is curriculum online for that,” Carver said. “But there’s lots of options as far as what the teachers are actually teaching and the activities in the classroom. And parents have to be able to ask their teachers, ‘What activities are you doing? What part of this are you teaching? What part of it are you not teaching?’ They need real answers.”
Mulkerin said she feels communication on what’s being taught has been strong.
“Those conversations happen,” she said. “I have had those conversations with my son’s teachers so I know they are happening and there is great communication.”
She also pointed out that the sex ed mandate was approved by voters when it appeared on the ballot as Referendum 90.
The candidates had similar responses when asked how a focus on the greater good for the largest amount of students possible hurts those students in minority groups.
Carver said she doesn’t think decisions should be made with just the majority in mind.
“We need to consider all of these groups. We need to consider different races, we need to consider social-economical status. Sex, gender, sexual orientation, all of that should factor into the decisions that we make.”
Mulkerin agreed.
“We need to make sure that all students are seen,” Mulkerin said. “Not just some. It’s not about the larger population. I definitely agree that we need to make sure that our children are seen, that they are respected for their differences and that their different abilities are met.”
General election mail voting is Oct. 15 through Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.