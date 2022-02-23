The two finalists for principal of Walla Walla High School beginning in the fall met with members of the public Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Robert Ahrens and John Schumacher took non-moderated questions from community members for about 30 minutes each at the new student commons area of Wa-Hi after a day of other hiring-process related activities with the Walla Walla School Board.
Robert Ahrens
One candidate was already familiar to many in attendance: Robert Ahrens is the assistant principal at Pioneer Middle School. Before that, he worked as a physics teacher at Wa-Hi.
In his introduction before taking questions, Ahrens spoke of his time at the district as well as his work in the Sunnyside School District for four years after graduating from Eastern Washington University.
“I had the opportunity to teach freshmen science, geology, physics, algebra and geometry,” he said.
“I learned so much about kids during that time (in Sunnyside), especially when I taught night schools to kids who (worked) before dawn. I’m still inspired by these students who worked to support their families and continued to follow their education.”
He and his family then moved to Walla Walla, where he taught physics at Wa-Hi for 18 years.
In 2015, he started considering a change to administration and went to WSU Tri-Cities to earn his principal certification.
In 2017, midway through that program, he got a call from Walla Walla Superintendent Wade Smith.
Smith told him Pioneer Middle School Assistant Principal Ron Higgins had accepted a position as the interim principal at Wa-Hi, leaving his position at Pioneer open. Ahrens was offered, and eagerly accepted, the position on an interim basis.
When Higgins accepted the permanent job at Wa-Hi a year later, Ahrens accepted the permanent job at Pioneer. Now, he’s hoping to replace Higgins a second time. Higgins has announced he will retire at the end of the school year.
Though Ahrens took questions on several topics, he often brought his answers back to working with students. When asked if he thought athletics were an important part of a high school, he talked about how important it is for students to feel connected to the school.
“I view athletics like I do many of the other activities in which our kids are involved,” Ahrens said.
“I think kids have to be involved in their school ... academically and they have to have another place. Athletics is a huge place for that to happen … I think it’s incredibly important, though it’s not for every kid. What I want is a spot for every kid.”
John Schumacher
Like Ahrens, John Schumacher is currently an assistant principal at a middle school. He is in his sixth year in the position at Glacier Middle School in the White River School District in Pierce County.
In his introduction, he also told of his time as a teacher before accepting his current position.
After earning a mathematics degree from Eastern Oregon University, he went directly into graduate school at Oregon State University to earn a master’s degree in science and math education.
“From there, I started my teaching career in Medford at South Medford High School,” Schumacher said.
Later he moved to Washington and taught at Washington High School in the Franklin Pierce School District. He then moved to the White River School District.
“I taught high school math throughout my whole teaching career until I moved into my current administrative role at a middle school” he said.
Schumacher said he has family closer to Walla Walla than to his current residence. He also said his love of the outdoors makes Walla Walla an ideal landing spot.
“I love being outdoors,” he said. “We love to hike, we love fishing … If I can get an excuse to get outside, I am all in favor of going outside.”
Schumacher said he was also drawn to Wa-Hi specifically.
“A key component was going to a school invested in the professional learning community process because of what that brings to students,” he said.
Schumacher said for a school to be successful for all students, it needs more than a single plan.
“We need to know what we want kids to know and be able to do at the end of the year,” he said.
“Then, how are we going to know if they learned it? And what are we going to do for the kids who haven’t? Because not every kid is going to meet standards. We know that, and we have to plan for it. And what are we going to do to challenge kids who already know it?”
Of the many questions Schumacher was asked, one centered on whether he planned on staying in Walla Walla or if he was eyeing the post as a stepping stone to go elsewhere.
“I am looking at moving to a position and rooting myself in that community and that school,” he assured the audience.
Next steps
Superintendent Smith said the next step in the process is to do reference checks on both applicants. He said he will make the decision on whom to hire. The board will then decide to accept or reject the decision.
Smith said Wa-Hi’s next principal could be announced as early as next week.
The chosen candidate will start the job in July when Higgins retires.
