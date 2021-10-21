Gov. Jay Inslee’s deadline for school employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive an exemption has come and gone, and most employees of local school districts are still employed.
School officials have also said they have not lost enough employees to affect services or force schools back to online or hybrid learning.
Numbers from local colleges haven't yet been reported.
At the Walla Walla School District, Superintendent Wade Smith said that out of the district’s 843 employees, all but one has complied with the mandate.
He said 91% of employees are fully vaccinated, 7.4% were granted a religious waiver, 1.1% were granted a medical waiver and 0.5% are currently finishing their vaccination process.
The one employee who has not complied with the mandate is currently on unpaid administrative leave, Smith said.
In College Place, Superintendent James Fry said every regular employee complied with the mandate.
“We did lose a handful of contractors and substitutes, which is very unfortunate,” Fry said. “The loss of any substitutes has a ripple effect that we are going to feel. But it is only a few, and we will work hard to find others to take those spots.”
In Dayton, Superintendent Guy Strot did not have the final numbers, saying the school board was still conducting "due process" on a small number of employees.
He did say, however, that 97% of the district’s employees have fully complied and have either been vaccinated or have had their exemptions approved.
He added that if the district were to lose the other 3% of employees, it would not be enough to force the district out of full-day, in-person education.
Prescott Superintendent Justin Bradford — who had previously told the Union-Bulletin that was he was worried about losing staff because even a single lost employee could make an impact at the small district — reported that 100% of his staff has complied with the mandate and that everyone is still at work.
Touchet Superintendent Robert Elizondo also reported 100% of his staff complying with the mandate.
The mandate for all school employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 was announced by Inslee in August after Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal publicly requested that Inslee issue the order.
At the time, Larry Delaney, the president of the Washington Education Association, came out in support of educators getting the vaccine.
“Vaccines are a safe and effective tool to reduce COVID transmission,” Delaney wrote. “By vaccinating staff we reduce the possibility of infecting those who cannot be vaccinated, including our students under 12 years old. WEA calls on everyone who can to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Keith Swanson, a member of the WEA board of directors as well as the president of the union that represents Walla Walla and College Place teachers, has spoken out in support of the vaccine mandate multiple times.
“The COVID vaccine is the only way we are going to end the pandemic and move forward to a more reasonable and safe solution regarding schools,” Swanson told the Union-Bulletin in August. “The delta variant, in particular, has become a real threat to the health of our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.