On a hot Wednesday afternoon, three staff members from the Walla Walla Parks and Recreation department’s UPlay summer program sat playing cards with a 12-year-old girl at a picnic table at Washington Park.
Despite being the only child at the table, the girl, who is going into seventh grade at John Sager Middle School, was enjoying herself.
“The staff is really fun and nice,” the girl said. “Playing in the water is fun.”
She said her favorite part of the program is playing Uno.
UPlay is the department’s free, drop-in summer program at Walla Walla parks for youth ages seven to 12.
Wednesday, June 23, was the third day of the program, and the girl has been at the camp each day. As of Wednesday, she’s the only participant to show up at Washington Park.
This isn’t typical.
Most years, staff member Rico Graham said, the park — as well as Pioneer and Jefferson parks — would be full of children.
“At the three parks (combined), we normally see over 100 children a day,” Graham said. “Here at Washington Park, we’d normally see at least 50 kids a day.”
This decline is likely due to Walla Walla Public Schools holding Summer Sol, their own summer program this year.
Summer Sol, while containing summer camp-type activities, also includes morning educational sessions meant to catch up students who may have struggled during distance and hybrid learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its two days, Summer Sol had 1,100 participants, Superintendent Wade Smith said in an email.
Graham said that has directly affected attendance at UPlay.
“A lot of kids are participating in Summer Sol to advance in their education,” he said. “So it’s been a whole different ball game for us.”
Graham has been working with the program for about 10 years. Before that, he started as a volunteer at age 14. Before that still, he was a participant since the age of seven. So, the program is important to him.
“The reason I love this program so much is because it creates these opportunities to grow, personally, socially and overall as a person,” he said. “It helps kids who may have trouble socializing in a school background to grow those social skills.”
Recreation Supervisor Angela Potts said in addition to the single participant at Washington Park, Jefferson Park has seen a few children so far. No participants have show up at Pioneer Park, as of Wednesday.
Despite the low numbers, Potts said the program is likely to continue this year at Washington Park and possibly at Jefferson. She said one participant is enough to make the program necessary.
“We have had one steady child show up and it’s apparent to us she’s in need of somewhere to go during the day,” Potts said. “So we’ll keep this going as long as she continues to show up. And hopefully, we’ll get some more kids as the summer progresses.”
She said the flexibility of the program makes it a good choice for families.
“It’s free and it’s a drop-in program.” Potts said. “So even if parents want to go grocery shopping and they don’t want to haul their kids with them, the kids can just drop in … There’s no pre-registration. They register on-site, that day. They can drop in for just 15 minutes, or the whole day.”
Graham is still enthusiastic about the program despite the turnout.
“I understand the reason the program is less attended,” Graham said. “So I think this is just an anomaly. Hopefully if COVID is completely over by next year, this program will be thriving and jiving again.”
UPlay takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Washington, Jefferson and Pioneer parks in Walla Walla. It is open to all youth ages seven to 12. Free lunch is provided.