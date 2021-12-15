Kody Rooper never thought he was going to go to college.
“My mindset before going to college was, ‘This is just a broken system to get everyone in debt,’” Rooper said.
Fast forward, and he now has two years behind him working on general education courses at Walla Walla Community College before he started in the college’s nursing program this fall.
He’s also the school’s nominee for the state-wide Transforming Lives Award.
The Transforming Lives Award is a Washington State Association of College Trustees program that recognizes current and former students whose lives have been changed by pursuing higher education at a community or technical college.
Each college’s board of trustees selects one student per year to visit Olympia for a ceremony. An award committee will select six keynote speakers from the nominations.
WWCC chose Rooper because of the unique journey he took on his way to returning to school.
Rooper said both of his parents went to prison when he was 4 years old. After that, he said school was hard for him.
As an adult, he joined the workforce working whatever job he could at the time.
“I was in limbo,” he said. “From 18 onward, I did factory work. I did lots of jobs. Welding, food manufacturing … I did a lot of factory work … I left all those jobs for numerous reasons. Some of them were the fault of my own.”
In this time, Rooper had a daughter, but was no longer with her mother.
“I was not in a good place,” he said.
Later, however, he won full custody of his daughter.
This changed things for him. He said he wanted something better for himself and his daughter. He wanted to be more.
“Factory jobs serve a purpose,” Rooper said. “But you don’t get to make a difference in individual people’s lives. I wanted to do something that had an impact on another person.”
So, he decided to reach out to an adviser at WWCC who showed him there were funding options he could afford and programs he could complete.
Once enrolled in school, he knew it was for him.
“I enjoy school,” he said. “I enjoy learning. I loved it when I was younger, but I didn’t know how to put it to work for me.”
Rooper is working to earn his associate degree in nursing. Once he does, he will be eligible to test to become a registered nurse. He hopes to work as a nurse at a hospital while earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing at a four-year school.
He then hopes to continue his education in the nurse anesthesia program at Gonzaga University.
Rooper said he’s grateful of the opportunity that getting his education is offering him and encourages others to make the leap and return to school.
“The idea of school is scary, but at the end of the day, doing nothing is scarier,” he said.
“If a person is thinking about school, go for it. There are a lot of people there willing to help. If you are willing to ask for help, there is a community of people there wanting to shape your experience.”
