DIXIE — The word of the year is “growth.”
That’s what Superintendent Jake Bang told those gathered in the auditorium at Dixie Elementary School last week.
“The 2019-2020 school year, it’s going to be fantastic,” Bang said with an energy that seemed, if not combustible at least contagious, judging by the 40 or so smiling faces nodding in agreement.
Bang was speaking at his first open house as chief of the Dixie School District. He was hired this summer to replace former Superintendent Matt Bona, who was at Dixie one day a week in the 2018-2019 school year as part of the district’s contract with Education Service District 123.
When the year was up, Dixie school board members decided to return to an independent search for a new school head.
Bang, 41, got his master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University and his superintendent certification from Washington State University. Most recently he worked as a principal for the Soap Lake, Wash., School District and lives with his family in Ephrata, Wash.
Bang commutes up to three hours each way to Dixie one day a week or more, a drive he declares is “worth it.”
He understands the challenges of small school districts, Bang has said. His career has included being a principal for four years at the Harrington, Wash., school district with about 100 students in grades K-12. The Dixie job, which is only contracted for one day a week, offers something Bang cares deeply about — keeping community schools in their communities.
Not only because a school is often the heartbeat that sustains small farm towns — Dixie has fewer than 200 residents — but because the smallness of such
classes offers big opportunities, he said earlier this month.
Dixie Elementary has 17 students this year, including two preschoolers.
At Thursday’s open house Bang laid out the game plan for Dixie students to reach their full potential.
“‘Growth is the key word here,’” he told parents, adding he expects they will read to their children, provide a quiet spot for homework, communicate with the teacher, get involved and send their child to school regularly.
“Why is Dixie so great?” Bang asked.
“The state average is 18 kids per class. Here we have seven per class.”
That means more instruction time and more one-on-one help for each child, he told the group.
With an urging to eat more of the cookies in the back, the superintendent sent families to the school’s two main classrooms and one preschool room to talk with teachers and see their student’s work.
In Nicole Harrison’s K-second grade room, Andrew Isely and Raysa Rodriguez said they are fully expecting Axel, 5, to flourish in his kindergarten year here.
This year is Axel’s first exposure to any sort of educational setting, the two noted.
Isely said he’s essentially lived all his life in Dixie. This school year is starting off more promising than what he recalls of his
time at the elementary school, which he finds encouraging for his family, he said.
“And it’s up to the parents to make it a good year, it is our responsibility to follow through for our children,” he pointed out.
“I love that the school is as small as it is,” Rodriguez added.
“We want to volunteer. I love that the word is ‘growth.’”
Miranda McGee, mom to 9-year-old Chance, was happy to see the turnout for the evening, she said.
“I’d love to see more community activities. Our student count has gone down but I hope to do some parent events.”
McGee said she has headed the school’s parent-teacher organization in the past. Bang’s enthusiasm gives her hope more Dixie families will seek to be involved with the school once again, she said.
As Jaklin Vasquez, 10, raced around Dixie’s main floor with friends, her mom gathered brothers Lewis and Elias in preparation to leave.
“When we came here, Jaklin was behind a grade in math. Now she’s
already above in math. That’s how great this school is.”
Bang said his goal is to provide an environment for all students to make such leaps.
“We’re going to build trust,” he told families.
“We’re going to make it safe to take a risk.”