DIXIE — COVID-19 has thrown schools everywhere for a loop, and those in very rural areas are certainly no exception.
Teachers, staff, students and parents at Dixie Elementary School are learning firsthand that pandemic challenges here can be very different than at larger schools.
The Dixie School District was the only district in Walla Walla County to start school in person at the beginning of the school year.
Because the elementary school, which makes up the entire district, has large classrooms and small class sizes — only 14 students were part of the transitional kindergarten-to-fifth-grade district last year — keeping children socially distanced wouldn't be a problem.
So, the decision was made to open.
“We wanted our kids back in school learning with teachers,” said Jacob Bang, who is the district superintendent and the school principal.
But since deciding to open in person, the school has faced an unexpected obstacle.
While schools across the country have been concerned about a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, Dixie has seen the exact opposite. Enrollment at the school has more than doubled to 30 students.
Bang said that number would be even higher if he hadn’t closed enrollment. He said the only exception right now will be for students who live in Dixie or who move there.
For first-year Dixie kindergarten through second grade teacher Jesica Russell, who is entering her third year teaching, this meant an increase from six to 18 students in her class. This, she said, has added some stress.
“It almost feels like I’m a brand new teacher again,” Russell said. “Everything is new. I feel a little uneasy at times … When I started, I was told I would have six kids. Now I have 18. So it’s a little overwhelming because it’s the size of a normal class.”
Russell also said this is her first year teaching multiple grades in the same classroom.
She said all this has added anxiety to an already difficult situation.
“It feels kind of like we’re guinea pigs because no one else is open,” Russell said.
Make no mistake though, Russell says it’s all worth it.
“Oh, absolutely,” Russell said. “Kids 100% need in-person instruction. I have my stresses. The kids have their stresses, but overall, it’s much more beneficial that the kids have in-person teachers.”
William Clancy, who teaches third through fifth grades, said his adjustment has been less intense. His class increased to 12 students.
He said he’s just glad to have students in the classroom again.
“It’s exciting to be open,” Clancy said. “I like being with the kids much more than I like being at home.”
Clancy said distance learning was a challenge in rural Dixie in the spring because several students didn’t have internet access. He said that makes it even more important to get students back in the classroom.
Clancy has been teaching for 33 years. While he said having children back in school for full days is a good thing, he also said this has still been a most unusual year.
“It’s a lot different this year,” Clancy said. “There’s a big focus on COVID and keeping kids safe. They have their names on the pencils, and they can’t swap. I do a lot of hands-on stuff — I can’t do nearly as much now.”
Bang said the increase in students caused a few issues, but none that the school couldn’t handle. The biggest issue that has come up this year had nothing to do with the increased enrollment. Bang said he was informed that one student had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
He said what happened next was encouraging.
“The second the parents found out, they contacted us,” Bang said. “They didn’t try to send their child to school.”
Bang said the student came into contact with the person who had the coronavirus over a weekend and did not return to school after that contact. The student is now participating in distance learning for a minimum of two weeks.
Bang said the student does not have any COVID-19 symptoms, but will not return to school until testing negative after a two-week quarantine.
The superintendent said the increase in enrollment will be beneficial to the school in the long run. He did say, however, that with Waitsburg and some other small districts preparing to reopen in the coming weeks, some parents may opt to send their children back to their old school.
One parent who moved her daughter to the Dixie School District this year said she does not plan on moving her back to Waitsburg this year.
Michelle Brooks, who also works for the school as a para-educator, said she moved her 8-year-old third grader, Ashlynn, to Dixie so she could attend school in person.
“I’d rather her be here with kids then alone with no babysitter,” Brooks said.
She said her daughter misses her friends from Waitsburg, but she has also enjoyed making new friends in Dixie.
There is one thing Ashlynn does not like, however.
“School is different this year,” Ashlynn said. “You have to wear masks. I hate these things.”
But she was still happy to be taking classes in person.
Sara Thonney said she’s very pleased that her daughter, Sadie, is back in the classroom. She has an older daughter in the Walla Walla School District who is participating in online learning.
Sadie said the new regulations, such as mask wearing and social distancing, are all pretty easy to follow. She said she has really enjoyed having a lot of new students at school this year.
“My favorite part (of being back at school) is I get to meet all the new people that came to school and make more friends,” Sadie said.