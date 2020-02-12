DAYTON — Guy Strot has been offered the job of superintendent of the Dayton School District.
School board members Monday unanimously voted to hire the Kalama, Wash., school principal to fill the vacancy when Superintendent Doug Johnson retires June 30.
District officials expect to finalize Strot’s contract on Feb. 19.
Strot was one of three finalists for the job. He brings to Dayton 14 years of experience in education.
Strot said Tuesday he plans to follow a process to learn about his new school district, beginning with a visit in late March to listen to staff, students, businesses and residents.
He wants to learn about Dayton and its schools through individual and group conversations as well as questionnaires, Strot said.
As he shares who he is, Strot said, he expects to begin building relationships within the community and gather collective wisdom to create a first-year transition plan.
“The three areas I will concentrate on at the start are the budget challenges, additional student interventions and increased student learning,” Strot said.
“I plan to get ideas for how to increase interventions and student learning from the staff in my conversations with them.”