When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Administrative Office, 609 S. Second St., Dayton
CONSENT AGENDA: Elementary secretary position, Tracie Sinkbeil; custodial position, Bill Massey; resignation of elementary paraprofessional Helen Peoples; high school girls’ basketball coach, Desirae Jones; Title 1/LAP paraprofessional, Carly Benavides; donation from Port of Columbia for middle school science extension class of $500.
REPORTS: Superintendent Doug Johnson on a facilities update, the Day Estate, personnel/responsibilities/compensation, athletic combine, and a February 2020 levy.
POLICY REVIEW: Revenues from local, state and federal sources; high school graduation requirements; equivalency credit for career and technical education courses; homeless students enrollment rights; enrollment; prohibition of harassment, intimidation and bullying; gender-inclusive schools; student immunization and life-threatening health conditions; medication at school; and drug-free schools, community and workplace.
ACTION: Fuel bids for 2019-2020 school year; policies above for first reading; basic education requirements; transportation supervisor stipend (substitute driving; and proposed stipend schedule for duties beyond job description.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: Closed session to evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment.