When: 6 p.m., Wednesday
Where: Administration building, 609 S. Second St.
CONSENT AGENDA: July bills and payroll; Dayton High School constitution; grant for volleyball camp; kitchen assistant position; resignations; bus driver position.
REPORTS: Budget status, school administrators; Superintendent Doug Johnson, including budget review, Day Estate update; conference report, district and superintendent goals, summer professional development; facilities.
ACTION ITEMS: Goals for 2019-2020; superintendent contract; collective bargaining agreement; executive session.