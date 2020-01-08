Dayton, Waitsburg sports teaming up for the long haul

A potential divorce is off the table — everyone is in the Dayton-Waitsburg sports combine for good.
And combining all team sports between the school districts really is for the good, officials say.
Last month, board members of both districts voted to fully complete the combining of middle and high school sports, an effort that’s been several years in the making.
The job of knitting together every sport began in 2017.
The need arose to ensure enough players for robust teams that offered players appropriate safety measures, reduced team-travel times and the survival of the rural sports programs.
An advisory committee formed in September of that year to look at all angles of a proposed athletic combine. Those members eventually agreed it was the best option for both Waitsburg and Dayton.
In 2018, things were put in place. There was, however, a clause tacked on that the agreement would be revisited in two years.
In an interview Tuesday with Waitsburg Superintendent Mark Pickel and Dayton Superintendent Doug Johnson, the two said December’s decision by both school boards ripped that hangnail off for good.
Now both districts can focus on fine-tuning the overall sports program that includes football, basketball, wrestling, baseball, softball, cheer, track and golf.
Not that the growing pains of the athletic combine have dissipated, Pickel and Johnson agreed.
There are challenges out of local control, such as when an opposing school lacks players on game day.
“There have always been and there will always be a school who calls us and says it just realized they don’t have enough kids for the JV game,” Johnson said.
Communication and transportation are the two most pressing issues of the athletic combine.
“We’re dealing with the transportation the best we can. It’s not just having kids picked up at the right place at the right time, but neither Dayton or Waitsburg have enough bus drivers,” Pickel said.
“We’re trying to make do.”
Every change becomes a game of dominoes, Johnson said.
If, for example, a coach wants practice to extend for 15 minutes, “it impacts a whole bunch of things.”
When changes do come, getting the word out to every student, staff member and parent involved is proving to be arguably the highest hurdle, despite a plethora of communication technology, he said.
The financial pieces are mostly in place, with each district equally bearing expenses and neither spending more on sports programs than they did individually. Long-term maintenance issues will come as the combine continues, Johnson said.
“Within five years, we’ll need to do something large to the rubberized, all-weather tracks. And that is something that should be done together or separately. In the past those were taken care of by (tax) levies.”
On the plus side, soft data shows community attendance is up at sporting events. Student participation numbers are definitely up, with about 10 more kids turning out for football this year.
“And kids are consistent this year,” Johnson said. “The kids who start are finishing. The programs are more viable and kids can count on them.”
Even as some folks say they wish things were like they were a decade ago, students in both districts are eager to jump forward, the superintendents said.
Those kinds of resources are gone, Johnson said.
“We have to do this together.”
That means on to the fun stuff, which the students are taking quite seriously, Pickel said.
Team colors have been selected. Red from Waitsburg’s Cardinals and gold from Dayton’s Bulldogs.
Dayton and Waitsburg students have been asked to propose a team mascot. When that’s settled, uniforms and more can be purchased, Pickel said.
“Birddogs” is one idea that’s been submitted, Johnson said.
Getting to that point means much more than team attire, the men said.
“No matter what selection is made, what we heard from both communities, children especially, was that it is important getting to know the kids from the other school and having a mascot they can all get behind,” Johnson said.
“Whatever they pick, it will provide them the opportunity to be a single entity.”