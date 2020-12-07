200701_wub_loc_daytonschools_img
Dayton High School and others in the district will stay with distance learning until at least Dec. 14.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

Dayton School District students will stay in distance learning another week.

The district will continue to take things week-by-week, though Superintendent Guy Strot said he hopes to have students back in school by Dec. 14.

The two-building district is beginning its second full week of distance learning. Strot said COVID-19 cases in Columbia County were climbing again last week after a lull on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday we (the county) only had one case of COVID-19 after a rise in cases over last weekend,” Strot said.

However, things changed after Tuesday.

“On Wednesday, there were four, on Thursday we had five and as of about 1 p.m. (Friday) there are two more," Strot said.

While some students have been in quarantine, the district  still reports only two have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of these cases occurred before Thanksgiving and led to the initial transition to distance learning.

