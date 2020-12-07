Dayton School District students will stay in distance learning another week.
The district will continue to take things week-by-week, though Superintendent Guy Strot said he hopes to have students back in school by Dec. 14.
The two-building district is beginning its second full week of distance learning. Strot said COVID-19 cases in Columbia County were climbing again last week after a lull on Tuesday.
“On Tuesday we (the county) only had one case of COVID-19 after a rise in cases over last weekend,” Strot said.
However, things changed after Tuesday.
“On Wednesday, there were four, on Thursday we had five and as of about 1 p.m. (Friday) there are two more," Strot said.
While some students have been in quarantine, the district still reports only two have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of these cases occurred before Thanksgiving and led to the initial transition to distance learning.