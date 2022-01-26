Distance learning is back for Dayton middle and high school students.
Citing a jump in COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Dayton School District Superintendent Guy Strot announced that students in grades 6-12 would be transitioning to online learning effective Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Roughly one third of the district's 175 students in grades 6-12 have tested positive for the disease, Strot told the U-B.
Remote learning will last at least through Monday, Jan. 31. Strot said he hopes in-person learning can resume on Feb. 1, but he hasn’t committed to that date.
Between Monday and Tuesday of this week, the school saw a jump in COVID-19 cases among students.
“We have 61 students out now at the middle/high school,” Strot said. “And I have five teachers out and no subs for them. We covered the last two days (Monday and Tuesday) with teachers covering over their preps, but that’s not sustainable.”
The experience the district has from last year has made switching to distancing learning a smoother and easier transition than in the past, he said.
“Everyone in the middle/high school has their own Chromebook, and the teachers have Google Classroom,” he said. “It’s a flip of a switch to go remote.”
Strot said elementary students will continue with in-person learning. The number of K-5 students out due to COVID-19 has actually declined this week, he said.
“From Monday to Tuesday of this week, we went from 39 kids out at the elementary to 26 kids,” Strot said. “And of those 26 kids, 12 are because of direct contact (with some someone who tested positive for COVID-19), and not because they are sick themselves.”
He also said two teachers are out at the elementary school, but both are being covered by substitutes.
The Dayton School District was one of the few in the area that remained open for most of last year, only going remote during a few local outbreaks of COVID-19.
