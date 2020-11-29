Dayton students will remain in distance learning for now, the school board decided at a special meeting Saturday.
It may not last long, however, as the board will meet again next week to discuss a possible return to classes on Dec. 7.
The decision followed the recommendation of Superintendent Guy Strot and Columbia County Public Health Administrator Martha Lanman.
When the school district transitioned to distance learning Tuesday, the hope was it would only be for one day, as the school was scheduled to be closed Wednesday through Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
With 17 active cases in the county and eight new cases since Wednesday, however, Lanman and Strot said remaining in distance learning was the safest course.
“What’s important is when we got the new cases,” Strot said. “We had two new cases on Wednesday, two new cases on Thursday and four new cases this morning (Saturday) and the day isn’t over.”
Strot noted that the district is without four staff members. Three have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday and one more is under quarantine.
Stot said between 12 and 14 students are also under quarantine, though no additional students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the two students who did last week, leading to the initial move to distance learning.
Still, Strot wants the schools to be prepared for a fast return if possible, so he recommended the board vote to stay in distance learning for only a week.
The Dayton School District was the largest in the area — though still relatively small with about 425 students — to have started the school year open for full days. Strot, however, had said since before the school year started that he expected to have to transition to distance learning at some point.
“We want to have kids in school as long as possible, as long as it is safe,” Strot said in August.