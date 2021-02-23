Dayton’s middle and high school students will soon be staying on campus for longer days.
The Dayton School District announced that students in grades 6-12 will remain in the classroom until 2 p.m.
Currently, middle and high school students are leaving before lunch to avoid large groups of youths eating lunch together without masks on.
The Dayton district, like many across the nation, has seen an increase of students with D and F grades this school year.
According to Superintendent Guy Strot, the district has 34 middle school students and 18 high school students with at least one F grade. That’s out of about 400 students in the entire district.
Another 16 middle school students and 25 high school students have no F grades, but at least one D grade.
Nationwide, many students have struggled with distance learning. Dayton’s situation is a bit different, however, because students here have been attending in-person classes for most of the school year.
Strot said the half of the day that students have been learning from home has been the problem.
“Kids did not embrace the online component as much as we would have hoped,” Strot said earlier this month.
Earlier this month, secondary school Principal Kristina Brown developed a plan to address D's and F's. One tactic to address the problem was extending the school day.
How to handle lunch breaks is still a concern, but district staff feel they have come up with a solution.
High school students will be allowed to leave campus for lunch. If they do, they will be allowed back into the building at 11:45 a.m.
If high schoolers choose to stay on campus for lunch, they need to either eat in the high school library or in the new outdoor seating area in front of the gym.
Middle schoolers will be required to eat on campus. Students will eat in the multi-purpose room or band room to ensure social distancing. They will be allowed outside for recreation during the final 15 minutes of lunch.
Passes will be given to students who have club meetings.