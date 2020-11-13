The Dayton School District, the largest district in the Valley to have started the year using full in-person instruction, remains open despite a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Columbia County.
The county, which has seen some of lowest COVID-19 numbers in the state, recently reported six cases in a weeklong period.
With no new cases since Nov. 6, school district Superintendent Guy Strot said the county’s numbers remain low enough to continue with school without closing.
“We’re still where we have to be,” Strot said. “We still have had no students test positive. We have had one staff member test positive.”
About 10 students have had to quarantine, he said. All have since returned to school. In addition to the staff member who tested positive, three more have also quarantined. On Monday, the last one is expected to return to school.
“Assuming we have no new quarantines, we’ll have all staff and students back on Monday,” Strot said.
Dayton’s open schools and relatively low case rate are in contrast to schools in Walla Walla and Umatilla County that have mostly had to reverse directions in their reopening plans.
Districts such as Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater have had to stop serving students with special needs onsite, while College Place — which had moved on to an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule — has had to return to a remote learning program for most students.
At the start of the school year, Strot said he expected that at some point the Dayton School District will have to switch to remote learning. He maintains that’s likely still the case.
“Absolutely,” Strot said. “I think so. I’m very thankful because I didn’t think we’d make it as long as we’ve made it. And it’s only because of our numbers. We are are at 55 (COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for a 14-day period) while every other county in our area is over 200 … But I still think it’s inevitable that at some point we’ll shut down.”