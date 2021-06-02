Dayton School District leaders are inviting interested people to attend a forum to discuss multiple items, including vaping and substance abuse, officials announced online.
According to a message from Superintendent Guy Strot on the district’s website, the meeting is slated for 6 p.m., Thursday, June 3, at Dayton High School’s library.
The discussion will specifically focus on the middle school and high school levels, Strot said.
According to the announcement, topics will include: class offerings, disciplinary measures, vaping and substance abuse.
It’s expected to the be the first of several forums this summer, Strot said.
The school leader said parents brought up the topics at a school board meeting, and the district issued a statement after a reporter asked about the concerns.
“I am aware of the issues presented by some of our parents,” Strot said in the prepared statement.
“On the topic of discipline, we have added some procedures in the elementary within the last three weeks to address student behavior and consequences. Our middle school has instituted some new policies that have gone into effect this week. Within the next few weeks, parents will see some additions and changes that will be (published) for this next school year that will address these concerns.”
Officials are inviting parents, guardians and community members to attend.