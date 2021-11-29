Citing the need to communicate better with families and declining enrollment, Dayton School District Superintendent Guy Strot plans monthly forums to address community concerns.
The district will have its next community forum on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to discuss progress school leaders have made in the district’s 90-day and one-year plans the school board developed earlier this year in part to address student safety and declining enrollment.
Strot said holding forums such as this one on a regular basis is part of his plan to better communicate with parents and to better provide accurate information.
“One of the things we realized was that I was lacking in communications to community, as well as to the staff,” Strot said. “Now, I do a weekly newsletter to the staff, I’ve started a digital parent newsletter every month and started a mailed-out community newsletter once a quarter.”
Strot said the community forums, which will be held the last Tuesday of every month, will give residents a chance to communicate back.
The district formed a 90-day plan and a one-year plan in August, after hearing several concerns from parents and community members at past school board meeting.
The first 90-day plan is wrapping up, and Strot will be announcing a new one soon.
The concerns from parents were around student safety, and this led the district to hold a community forum on June 3.
Now those concerns have led to a drop in enrollment at Dayton schools.
The district teamed with the Center for Educational Effectiveness to distribute a survey to families opting to send their children to other districts, such as Waitsburg and Walla Walla. Strot said over 40 of those families have responded to the survey.
Both the expiring and new 90-day plans and the one-year plan aim to address the departures and focus on getting students back.
“Part of the plan is, ‘How do get those kids back?’ We know they are gone,” Strot said.
Some of the safety concerns were based on misconceptions, he said.
“I think we are as safe or safer than any other district out there,” Strot said. “But some of the perceptions out there say otherwise.”
While taking issue with the idea that students aren’t safe at Dayton schools, Strot also said safety is something that can always improve and said he and district staff are taking steps to do so.
“The perception centered around three different things: bullying, drug use and general safety,” Strot said. “We have addressed all three things in the 90-day plan.”
Discipline was one issue brought up in past meetings and forums, and Strot said a lot of focus has been spent improving that area.
However, he also believes part of the problem doesn’t come from a lack of discipline, but rather from a lack of communication about discipline.
He said while the grade school had a system for keeping track of discipline and communicating that with the student’s parents, the middle and high school did not.
“Sometimes a parent would be called, but if they weren’t reached, they weren’t notified,” he said.
Now, he said, the middle and high school will use a system closer to that at the grade school.
Communication aside, Strot said the district has taken steps to remove disruptive students from the classroom when they act up and affect other students’ learning. This includes moving such students to the district’s learning center to complete their school day.
“If a kid is being disruptive in class, last year they would have had to stay in there all class, and that’s not fair to the other students,” Strot said.
“This year, and it is happening every day, those kids are sent to the learning center. We have eight cubicles set up for kids. And we’ll give them a chance to cool off, decompress and state their case, but at the end of the day, the idea is the learning continues and the classroom isn’t disrupted.”
Strot said efforts are being made to combat bullying and drug use as well, though he added that he hasn’t seen any more drug use in Dayton than he did in other districts that he has worked for.
“We did hire an intervention and prevention specialist,” he said. “So now if a student is caught vaping on campus, for example, they go to this counselor. We’re not trying to punish. We’re trying to give the students a chance to address the issue, whether it be drinking, vaping or anything else it may be.”
The district has hired staff to address bullying as well.
“Last year at this time, we had zero counselors, this year we have three,” Strot said.
While none of the three are working on bullying full time, all three are working to address the issue, Strot said.
The district also bought 50 new cameras to install across campus. However, because of a supply shortage, only four have arrived.
“We’re hoping that will help get things solved, but we can’t do anything about the supply chain issue right now,” Strot said.
Strot has made a document listing the 90-day and one-year plans, along with steps he has taken to address each bullet point. That document can be found at ubne.ws/daytonschoolplan. He will present this at the forum and listen to feedback from the public.
