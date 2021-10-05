The Dayton School District is the latest in the area to return to a virtual format for its board meetings. The work session for Wednesday, Oct. 6 will be held on Zoom, the District announced.
And it won’t be a one-time thing, Superintendent Guy Strot confirmed.
“At this point we are on Zoom and we may stay on Zoom until the mask mandate goes away,” Strot said. “Now, we are taking it one board meeting at a time. But certainly this meeting and the other meeting in October, we will be on Zoom for both of those.”
The move to Zoom came after the district became the latest government entity in Washington to have to end a meeting early after members of the public refused to wear masks at the Sept. 15 meeting.
“Before we were able to get any real business done, two people refused to put their masks on,” Strot said. “In the end, we chose to simply adjourn the meeting.”
Gov. Jay Inslee’s Proclamation 20-25.15 regarding masks states, “I further prohibit any governmental, commercial, or nonprofit entity or private party from allowing any individual to enter or remain in any indoor space under their control unless the individual is in compliance with the Secretary of Health’s face covering order and any subsequent amendments.”
Strot said the board made it through the consent agenda and the very start of public comment before having to adjourn.
The agenda had some action items scheduled, such as increasing the pay rate for substitute teachers and increasing the cost for adult lunches.
Ending the meeting early meant that these items and the rest of the action items went unaddressed.
“It put us in an awkward position in that on one hand, we have a mask mandate, and we have to follow that mask mandate,” Strot said. “But we have business to complete.”
Strot said he called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for assistance before the decision was made to end the meeting. He was told deputies would respond after completing another call call.
He said it was then when he recommended to the board to end the meeting. Once the board voted to do so, he canceled the call to the Sheriff’s Office.
The unaddressed items from the Sept. 15 meeting have been moved to Wednesday night’s work session. It’s unusual for action to be taken at a work session.
“This is going to be a unique one. It will be a work session with action items,” Strot said. “All the actions held over from the last meeting will be addressed.”
One work session topic scheduled addresses the vaccine mandate for school employees.
Strot said he’ll be updating the board on the percentage of employees who are set to be in compliance with the mandate by Oct. 18, the deadline given by Gov. Jay Inslee for employees to be fully vaccinated, be approved for a medical or religious exemption, or face losing their jobs.
Strot previewed some of those numbers for the U-B ahead of the meeting.
“We’re fortunate that 98% of our staff is either vaccinated or has filled out their form for an exemption,” Strot said.
He added that there are only three staff members remaining who have not informed him of their intent. He said enough staff are in compliance with the mandate that the district won’t face having to return to distance learning because of a staff shortage.
“Unless 10 people suddenly change their minds, we won’t be shut down because of the vaccine mandate.”
More information on Dayton School Board's meeting, including a link to the Zoom meeting can be found at daytonsd.org/page/school-board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.