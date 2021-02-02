DAYTON — How to help reduce the number of students with D and F grades will be a topic discussed at the Dayton School Board's work session Wednesday.
Schools nationwide have seen an increase in F grades this year during the COVID-19 pandemic as students have struggled with distance learning.
The Dayton School district opened the school year in August 2020 with full in-person learning for all students before transitioning to distance learning for a few weeks in late November and early December.
The board meeting is 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be held online via Zoom. The public can view the meeting at ubne.ws/daytonsbfeb3.