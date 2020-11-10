DAYTON — The Dayton Memorial Library reopened its doors Monday, albeit with some new COVID-19 related restrictions.
The opening allows the public to get its first look at the remodeled historic building.
Regular visitors of the library built in 1937 will be in for a very different experience from what they are used to. It's due mostly to the pandemic, not the remodel.
First of all, the hours have been reduced to noon-4 p.m. Monday though Friday for the general population. Those considered to be at a high risk for COVID-19, such as seniors or persons with preexisting health issues, may use the library from 11 a.m. to noon.
Next, wearing a mask or other facial covering is required.
But the largest change visitors will notice is to the library experience itself.
Visits are limited to 15 minutes, and book browsing is not allowed. Visitors must request the book they want at the information desk. A staff member will fetch that book and the visitor can be on their way.
So, how does this differ from the curbside pickup service the library had been offering?
“The difference is they can have access to the computers,” Interim Director Kristie Korslund said. “We also have a catalog station here.”
People can use the catalog to choose their book, instead of having to decide what they want from home when placing their curbside order.
Otherwise, current services being offered are similar to what they were with curbside. While some quick print and copy jobs can be done on the computers, the 15-minute visit limit prevents longer online browsing or research for school projects.
Also, sitting at a table or on easy chair — which have all been temporarily removed — to study or do homework is not allowed.
Korslund said library patrons have been happy that the building is open once again. She said that 26 people showed up on Monday, including two children.
“One was one of our regulars and told me, 'I just told Grandma I wanted to go to the library to tell you all hi,’ ” Korslund said.
Opening day also saw 33 items checked out and four new library cards issued.
Staff used the mandated closure to complete a planned remodel of the main floor. The circulation desk in the middle of the floor is gone and a smaller one has been built in its place.
A lot more open space now greets visitors of the library. The fireplace on the far side of the room is also now unblocked and viewable.
“We had one guest ask, ‘Has that fireplace always been there?’” Korslund said.
One change that yet to be completed is a new vertical lift. It can be used for people with disabilities to access both levels of the library from outside.
Because the main floor can already be accessed by a wheelchair ramp, Korslund said, the original plan was to have the lift only access the basement. However, late in the summer, plans changed to allow main floor access as well.
The lift will be installed on Nov. 16, but will not be usable right away. Korslund noted that the bottom floor — the only floor not accessible by the ramp — is not yet open to the public anyway.