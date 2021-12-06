Frustrated with what they consider to be a lack of transparency from Whitman College amid budget cuts, a labor group representing faculty has started a fundraiser to pay for an independent analysis of the school’s finances.
Spearheaded by Matthew Reynolds, associate professor of art history and visual culture studies, the Whitman College chapter of the American Association of University Professors is raising $5,000 to pay for the external review.
“Why? We need a clearer picture,” Reynolds wrote in a GoFundMe that went live on Friday, Dec. 3.
Reynolds was not immediately available for interview. In the description for his fundraiser, Reynolds claims the college has not been straightforward about its finances or even-handed with its cuts.
During the fall 2020 semester, Whitman College reported it was facing significant financial concerns in the coming years, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also because of anticipated changes in demographics, college President Kathy Murray wrote in an email to the community earlier this year.
“We have a declining population of 18-year-olds nationally (which we’ve all been reading about for years), a drop in interest in the type of education offered in liberal arts colleges, an applicant pool with greater financial need (the number of applicants to Whitman with an expected family contribution below $10,000 per year has doubled since 2016) and increasing price sensitivity among those most able to pay for this education,” Murray wrote.
In 2020, Murray announced the creation of the financial sustainability review process with the goal of reducing spending by around $3.5 million in 2022. The FSR would review the sustainability of the college’s projected expenses and revenues, creating an additional layer of fiscal scrutiny on top of the institution’s typical budgeting process.
Three working groups were created and comprised of either students, staff or faculty who were elected or appointed by Murray and some members of faculty. Those groups were tasked with creating a preliminary report of recommended cuts to the community by February 2021.
Those proposed cuts were made public Feb. 2, including recommendations to reduce or eliminate positions that were not on a tenure track, as well as leaving some positions unfilled that were vacated by retiring faculty.
Students were given until Feb. 15 to provide feedback to the combined 53 pages of recommendations, which many criticized as an unrealistic time frame.
“They are saying, ‘We made it open for feedback,’ but they set an impossibly short deadline,” said Emily Hanscam, an archeologist who graduated from Whitman in 2012, in a February interview. “They put a bunch of documents online that, even for the current students and the alumni, are not easy to understand.”
Unsatisfied with the process, around 200 students, faculty and alumni met on campus Feb. 26 to protest the proposed changes, which detractors argued disproportionately impacted the arts and humanities programs at the renowned liberal arts college.
“I’m here because the arts and humanities, the environmental humanities specifically, was so (important) in cultivating my voice and giving me the strength to speak out for the things I believe in,” said Dr. Chloe Summerland, a California physician and 2010 Whitman alum who spoke with the U-B during the February protest.
“It’s important to preserve that for future generations so we continue to have strong advocates for change.”
During the spring 2021 semester, the college approved the 2022 budget despite the concerns of some students, staff and faculty, which included more than $3.6 million in budget reductions.
In the fundraiser, Reynolds agreed with the assessment of protesters earlier this year, stating that the college’s financial decisions will have long-term impacts on student education at the college.
He pointed to cuts in staffing, academic programs like sabbaticals and student programs such as the student newspaper and student government.
“At the same time, no cuts have been made to administration budgets as of the 2021 financial report,” he wrote.
But he also questioned how the school came to its conclusions regarding finances in the first place, arguing the college has not been transparent throughout the process and was actually in a relatively solid financial situation.
In response to concerns that the school is not being honest about its finances, the Whitman chapter of the AAUP has contracted with an independent expert to review the college’s recent and historic endowment performance, enrollment trends and other fiscal metrics.
The fundraiser launched Friday would reportedly help pay for that service.
“Since most members of our community do not have full access to the budgets or the technical expertise to fully understand spending patterns, especially in relation to other colleges, this analysis will help us be more informed citizens and enhance our ability to make requests based on knowledge and evidence,” Reynolds wrote.
Representatives with Whitman College were not able to respond to all of Reynold’s concerns before deadline. However, in a statement, Gina Ohnstad, interim vice president for communications, disputed Reynold’s characterization of the process, which she called “highly collaborative”.
“The bottom line is that to imply that Whitman College was not being honest about its financial situation is absolutely false,” Ohnstad wrote in an email.
She also stated that certain claims made in the fundraiser, including that cuts have not been made to administrative budgets, were false.
