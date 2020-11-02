The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla County has changed plans for Walla Walla Public Schools once again.
Over 109 new cases across Walla Walla County have been identified since Friday, according to the county health department, the largest spike in positive test results the county has seen yet during this pandemic.
Walla Walla School Board members were expected to review on Tuesday the results of a parent survey on revamping the district’s reopening metrics. But now the district announced it will be taking a step backward and will suspend all onsite instruction for two weeks.
Walla Walla district schools will move from the “orange stage” to the “red stage” of its reopening plan.
Under the orange stage, a limited number of special education students, as well as some some high school career and technical education students, were receiving limited in-person instruction.
Now, no students will be allowed on campus for two weeks. And the limited athletic practices set to begin this week will also be suspended and evaluated on a weekly basis.
“The recent spike in cases necessitates we make adjustments to campus access for students consistent with our roadmap,” said Superintendent Wade Smith.
“We certainly hoped we would never be in this position, but these soaring case counts and recommendations warrant we respond accordingly to help curb COVID spread across our community.”
A press release from the district said the schools have had a recent increase of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The release says these cases occurred off campus, but have required that about two dozen staff members be quarantined at home. About one dozen students are also at home under isolation conditions primarily due to community exposure in recent weeks.