Construction workers have had a view from the top as they recently put a new roof on an academic building at Walla Walla High School.
The ongoing work is part of the bond work approved by voters in November 2018 that provided for renovations and upgrades at Lincoln High and Pioneer Middle schools plus a new 18,000-square-foot science building at Wa-Hi.
Contractors continue doing extensive work on the ground at Wa-Hi, district spokesperson Mark Higgins said last week.
The main academic building on the campus has been gutted, and tractors have been going back and forth through it, Higgins said with a laugh.
A new, better-defined entry is in process, he said, noting that in the past, visitors could get confused about where to enter the building to check in, but the new design will funnel people in the right direction. The academic building will be finished in time for start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Meanwhile the renovated and expanded Wa-Hi commons has reopened for students to gather and eat. The re-worked school kitchen supports a variety of meal options, and new serving windows improve serving time, officials said in January’s bond update.
Work continues on Wa-Hi’s student outdoor plaza just outside the commons.
