Opening announced on College Place School Board

COLLEGE PLACE — Brian Maiden stepped down as chairman of the College Place School Board on Tuesday night, then almost immediately announced his resignation from the board.
That creates a vacancy for District No. 1, officials said. The area is roughly bound by Wallula Avenue to Stateline Road, and McDonald Road to South College Avenue.
Maiden, a board member since 2010, said he felt the time had come to leave.
He said he’d wanted to stay on to help ensure a smooth transition for Superintendent James Fry, who began in July.
He was leaving the district with that goal completed, Maiden said.
Additional changes in the board’s annual reorganization put Mandy Thompson as chairwoman and Todd Stubblefield as vice chairman.
During Maiden’s tenure, College Place Public Schools underwent tremendous growth as the district built a new high school, rebuilt Davis Elementary and remodeled Sager Middle School, Fry said.
The superintendent credited Maiden’s long dedication to College Place Public Schools with creating a top-notch school district and “ensuring children are at the center of every decision we make.”
The district will take nominations for the board seat beginning Monday through Feb. 17. Nominees must be registered voters residing in District No. 1 and submit a biography and statement of interest in care of Kerri Ramirez, 1755 S.College Ave., College Place, WA, 99324 or kramirez@cpps.org.
The final candidates will interview at the school board meeting on March 24. For more information, call 509-525-4827.