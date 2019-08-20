Families in the School District are invited to participate in a progressive dinner that starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Davis Elementary School, 31 SE Ash St.
Everyone can get a watermelon appetizer and Davis students can drop off their school supplies and meet their teachers, said CPPS spokeswoman, Heidi Wells.
The dinner path then goes to Sager Middle School, 1755 S. College Ave., for beef or veggie burgers and chips, then wanders across the hall to College Place High School for ice cream treats, Wells said. The event is a way to get families into all the schools and increase familiarity with staff and other families, she said.
For more information go to cpps.org.