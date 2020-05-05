Troy Fitzgerald returns to the board at College Place Public Schools.
His appointment was approved by the school board last week appointed. Fitzgerald replaces Brian Maiden, who left his position at the end of January.
Fitzgerald represents District No. 1, an area roughly outlined by Wallula Avenue to Stateline Road, and McDonald Road to South College Avenue.
His term expires November 2023.
Fitzgerald has been a College Place school board member in the past. In his 22 years of living in the Walla Walla Valley he has been involved with numerous community organizations, as well as coached youth sports.
An author and speaker, Fitzgerald is a consultant for leadership, community development and mentoring programs, district spokeswoman Heidi Wells said.
Fitzgerald and his wife, Julia, have two sons.